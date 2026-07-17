RF and GF announce first-round winners of ‘SheConnects Digital Accelerator’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: The ‘SheConnects Digital Accelerator’ a joint initiative of Reliance Foundation (RF) and Gates Foundation (GF), today announced the six non-profit organisations selected in Round 1, who will together reach nearly one million women and the launch Request for Applications for the next round of grants.

The announcements included key stakeholders from Government, academia, philanthropic, civil society and technology ecosystems.

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The SheConnects Digital Accelerator: India, aims to advance women's digital inclusion by scaling proven, high-impact solutions that enable women and girls to participate fully in the digital world, improving their lives and livelihoods.

Speaking at the event, Deepthi Reddy, Chief - Women Empowerment, RF, detailed the Accelerator's vision for India and officially announced the opening of Round 2.

"Empowering women with tools and confidence to participate fully in the digital world is essential to a more equitable future. At Reliance Foundation, it has been our long-standing commitment to identify and encourage scale-up of transformative solutions. We are excited to welcome the first cohort of our valuable partners who bring unique ideas for driving this mission forward together," she said.

Saachi Bhalla, Deputy Director - Gender Equality, GF added, "The SheConnects Digital Accelerator represents an important opportunity for non-profit organizations to develop and scale solutions that advance women's meaningful digital inclusion. Through the SheConnects Digital Accelerator, we have an opportunity to ensure that innovation is both inclusive and impactful."

Following a rigorous evaluation process, six non-profit organizations were selected for the inaugural round of grants with a collective commitment of INR 25.84 crore for this round, to deploy evidence-based digital solutions across India. In total, the Round 1 portfolio is projected to impact nearly one million individuals.

In addition to grants, the selected organisations will be part of expert bootcamps, technical MEL assistance and learning exchanges.

Applications must be submitted in English through a two-step online process via the official application portal by 04 September 2026, 11:59 PM IST.

More information on: https://www.reliancefoundation.org/media/updates/SheConnects.