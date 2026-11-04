Revolt Motors gets order for 1,100 units  of electric bike BlazeX from Bihar Police

MUMBAI, Nov 4: RattanIndiaEnterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary and electric bike maker Revolt Motors on Wednesday said it has secured a supply order for 1,100 units of its commuter electric motorcycle BlazeX from Bihar Police.

The deliveries are to be made by January next year in Patna, but the company is working towards fulfilling the order by this month itself, it said.

For patrolling teams, the usefulness of a bike extends beyond its on-road performance as charging flexibility, the ability to carry essential equipment and the distance covered between charges can all influence day-to-day operations, Revolt Motors said.

"Securing an order for 1,100 electric bikes from Bihar Police is a significant step for Revolt. Institutional mobility presents a different set of requirements from individual ownership, and engagements of this scale give us an opportunity to take our products into real-world operating environments. We see institutional adoption as an important avenue for expanding the role of electric bikes in India," said Anjali Rattan, Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

The supply order marks an important step in the company's institutional business, extending the application of its electric bikes beyond individual riders to public-sector mobility and law enforcement requirements, it added.

The Revolt BlazeX offers a range of up to 150 km and can be charged using a standard 10A power socket, giving operators greater flexibility in identifying suitable charging points without necessarily depending on dedicated charging infrastructure.

Its removable battery adds another charging option, while under-seat storage allows the charger to be carried on the bike and kept accessible when required besides providing significant savings for organisations since electric bikes have significantly less running and maintenance costs, the company said.

The e-bike also comes with inbuilt GPS, offering location-related functionality that supports vehicle tracking. Together, these features make the BlazeX a practical electric mobility option for organisations evaluating the use of electric bikes in regular field operations, it said. (PTI)