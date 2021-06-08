Revive dying crafts; link students to industries: Dr Samoon to CDI

Registration of 7 crafts under GI tagging soon

SRINAGAR, JUNE 8: In its 28th Executive Committee meeting of Craft Development Institute (CDI), Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today emphasised upon the faculty and administration of CDI to revive crafts that are nearing extinction. He asked them to work for innovations to renew these crafts afresh here.

The meeting was attended by Head Management Studies, KU, Prof Iqbal Hakeem; Director Skill Development, Sajad Hussain; Director NIFT, Javid Ahmad Wani; Director Indian Institute of Carpet Technology, Zubair Ahmad besides noted industrialists Sheikh Ashiq, President KCCI; Farooq Amin, General Secretary, KCCI; Arshad Mir, CoA EPCH and other officers/officials of Skill Development Department.

Director National Institute of Design, New Delhi and Additional Secretary Finance participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Samoon who is also the chairman of the Executive Committee impressed upon the administration of the Institute to modernise the crafts to reduce drudgery and for improved outcomes. He asked them to link the students enrolled in the institute with the industries so that their skill sets are relevant to their requirements and they find jobs at the end of training.

The Principal Secretary urged the institution authorities to develop marketing techniques that are in consonance with the current trends. He asked them to take full advantage of the digital marketing platforms that have added significance in view of prevailing covid protocols.

Dr Samoon advised them to act as facilitators for the artisans and create skilled manpowerfor industriesto hire from. He asked them to recruit faculties in specific crafts especially master craftsmen who are well-versed with the craft and its nuances. He asked them to create the facility of certification laboratory here so that artisans have not to go outside for the purpose.

Dr Samoonmaintained that craft development is an informal sector with immense potential in generation of employment. He asked the officers to look for successful models elsewhere so that same technology and interventions are introduced here. He asked them to work for customer-friendly solutions to match the competitionin the global market. He asked for ironing out the mismatch between the requirements from industry and training imparted by the institution.

In his powerpoint presentation the Director Skill Development informed the committee that on the request of Handicrafts and Handloom development department the institute has undertaken the project of registration of houseboat, kangri, sakhta, willow, wicker, tilla, Kishtwari blanket and copperware under Geographical Indication (GI) of Goods Act.

Besides the institute is set to introduce six month certificate course in Paper Machie in collaboration with National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL). The Executive Committee also approved up gradation of recruitment rules and hiring of new technical staff necessary for running the institute smoothly.

The institute has introduced first of its kind MBA in Craft Management and Entrepreneurship (MBA-CME) in the country besides a number of short-term courses in Pattern Making, Cutting &Stitching, Digital Marketing and Basics of Design

The committee was further informed that the vacant faculty and researcher positions would be filled soon for which revision of recruitment rules is being done. It was further apprised that an MoU is being signed with National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and Islamia College of Science & Commerce for better development of students and faculty and exchange of resources.

The Executive Committee was assured that the institute would be a game changer in the development of local crafts when all the steps for modernization and up gradation would be completed in the year ahead.