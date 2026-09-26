Review of draft J&K Industrial Policy step in right direction: AOI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Association of Industries (AOI), Gangyal has described the review of Draft J&K Industrial Policy 2026-35 by the Government as a step in right direction.

An emergency meeting of Association of Industries, Gangyal was held here today under the chairmanship of its president, Virendra Jain. The members extended gratitude to the Chief Minister Omar Abdulla for his initiative to review the Draft J&K Industrial Policy 2026–35, stating that the proposed policy presents an important opportunity to give fresh impetus to industrial development and address the long-standing concerns of the existing industrial sector.

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The members of AOI said that while attracting fresh investment is important for economic growth, the new Industrial Policy must give equal and adequate attention to existing industrial units, particularly MSMEs, which have already invested substantial capital, generated employment and contributed significantly to the economy of J&K.

Jain said the Industrial Policy should be finalized after considering all the practical difficulties faced by entrepreneurs on the ground and should provide a stable, transparent and industry-friendly framework for both new and existing industries. He said existing industries are the backbone of the industrial sector and have continued operations despite several challenges, including high input costs, locational disadvantage and disturbed circumstances.

AOI president emphasized that while the incentives for new investors be adequately provided but these should not create uneven playing field for existing industrial units at any stage.

An entrepreneur who has already invested hard-earned capital, created employment and contributed to the government exchequer must not feel disadvantaged merely because the unit was established earlier. The new policy should provide a strong framework for the modernization, expansion, diversification and technological upgradation of existing industries,” Jain said.

He also called for a mechanism to ensure the time-bound release of all Fiscal Incentives. He said delays in disbursing sanctioned incentives can adversely affect the working capital position of MSMEs and discourage further investment.

Virendra Jain called for an effective single-window clearance system, time-bound approvals, reduced documentation and greater reliance on self-certification wherever legally permissible. He said entrepreneurs should be able to focus on production, employment and investment rather than spending excessive time addressing procedural requirements.

He said that the existing entrepreneurs/stake holders should be taken into confidence before the policy is finalized, as Industrial Associations can provide valuable ground-level input on the challenges faced by manufacturing units.

Association members- Ashok Jain. Ajay Mahajan, Sanjay Langar, Jatinder Singh and Vishal Gupta were also present.