Revenue officials booked in illegal land mutation scam in Bijbehara

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an FIR against several revenue officials for their alleged involvement in fraudulent attestation of 162 land mutations in Tehsil Bijbehara for 1,050 Kanals of land, causing substantial loss to the State exchequer.

An ACB official said that the case was registered against then Tehsildar Bijbehara, Ghulam Rasool Bhat, then Naib Tehsildar Bijbehara, Fayaz Ahmad Wani, concerned Patwari Ghulam Nabi Banday and others for fraudulent attestation of land mutations during the period 2022-24.

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According to him, the case was registered on the basis of a source-based complaint alleging connivance of the revenue officials with several other persons in illegal attestation of land mutations without execution of registered transfer deeds and payment of the prescribed registration fee and stamp duty, causing substantial financial loss to the State exchequer.

The ACB official said that a verification conducted by the agency, supported by reports of the Departmental Vigilance Officer (Revenue), departmental inquiry committees and expert opinion, revealed gross violations of revenue laws and Standing Order 23-A.

He said it also came to fore during the investigation that the purported relinquishment deeds were actually sale transactions disguised to evade registration and stamp duty, while money was allegedly routed through intermediaries and multiple bank accounts to conceal the transactions.

On the basis of the material collected, he said a case FIR number 06/2026 was registered at Police Station ACB Anantnag under sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and section 120-B of the IPC against the accused revenue officials and others.

Following registration of FIR, searches were also conducted at the residences of accused persons, he said, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.