Revenue authorities can’t refuse extracts except barred by court: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: High Court held that the revenue authorities cannot refuse revenue extracts (Fard) except specifically barred by the court or competent authority and directed the Tehsildar concerned to issue immediately revenue extracts to the petitioners within one week under rules.

Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani while disposing of petition filed by the owners of the property for which they had applied to concerned revenue authorities for issuance of Fard (revenue extracts) in their favour directed the Tehsildar South Srinagar to issue revenue extracts/Fards in favour of the petitioners under rules, already applied for by them.

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"The necessary revenue extract/Fard shall be issued within a period of one week from the date a copy of this order is left at the office of respondent-Tehsildar", Justice Wani directed.

The court has recorded that the Revenue Department being the custodian of the land records cannot refuse issuance of the revenue extracts except under the circumstances where such issuance is expressly and specifically barred under orders of any Revenue/Civil Court or any other Competent Authority passed in any litigation.

"The competent officers/officials having the authority to issue such revenue extracts/Fards can at the most make a note of any important/relevant facto-legal point, felt by them to be necessarily incorporated in the extract but cannot refuse issuance of the revenue extracts", the court said.

The court observed it is shocking that citizens are being made to suffer by the Revenue authorities by not issuing the revenue extracts/Fards in their favour under rules as the mere issuance of revenue extracts/Fards cannot be used to change the recorded entries except strictly in accordance with the law.

"So the agencies being entrusted with the custody of the revenue records have no authority to refuse the issuance of revenue extracts in favour of the applicants strictly as per records. However, as observed that they can make mention by way of a footnote of any court directions/ orders or any other Government instructions so that same can be perused by the authorities before whom such extracts will be produced in connection with any subsequent transactions", read the judgment..

The court during the course of arguments was informed that the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir has recently vide communication dated 09.09.2026, enjoined upon all the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division to ensure compliance of the Government instructions/clarifications, in letter and spirit, ensuring adherence to the Public Services Guarantee Act.

"There should be no hesitation in issuance of a revenue extract/Fard strictly as per the available revenue record. The practice teaches that in day-to-day human transactions even a person who is not a recorded owner or otherwise having any interest in the immoveable property can even feel an urgent need to apply for issuance of revenue extract/Fard in respect of the property recorded in the name of others so as to enable him to take action under law for enforcement of his rights, alleged to have been accrued to him under any legal transaction", the judgment further read.