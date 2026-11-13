Revamping UNSC and India

Prof. M. K. Bhat

drmkb1963@gmail.com

Revamping of UNSC has become pertinent with the growth of new powers at geo political/ economic scenario especially after globalisation. These emerging powers have more acceptance than many P5 countries of UN Security Council. They currently enjoy higher growth rate, more international acceptance, more sensitive towards the ideals of United Nations and represent more population than many of the Security Council permanent members. These emerging powers demand their share in the United Nations institutions to handle things genuinely from their perspective. This may tantamount to breaking western hegemony in UN institutions but no one can side-line these countries for too long in multipolar world.

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The big hindrance in the inclusion of G4 namely India, Germany, Japan, and Brazil come from "Coffee Club" - an informal group of 40 to 50 members, which includes Italy, Pakistan, Egypt, Argentina and Turkey etc as members. This group opposes inclusion of new members in the permanent membership of UNSC and stress for expanding only the non-permanent, rotational category of seats. It is also a fact that more than 50 United Nations member states have never been members of the Security Council. India has emerged as voice of Global South and leads L-69 group (42 countries) advocating UNSC reforms.

United Nations Security Council since its establishment in 1945 after Bretton woods conference has got 5 permanent members with veto and 10 non- permanent members elected for two-year term by the General Assembly. These five members have not undergone any change despite their intensions at times being quite averse to the UN Concept of international peace and security. Who is not aware about the Chinese expansionist attitude? The same is the case with the US unilateral decisions regarding sanctions or security of nations. There is no gainsaying in the fact that P5 instead of caring for international peace and security of nations have utilised their veto power to promote their own interests in the international setup. This has increased the scope of other countries away from the ring of security council, to be assertive for solving international problems.

A handful number of nations with ulterior motives can't take world for a ride any more. The UN Security Council in order to be relevant needs to be revamped as per the current requirements of the world. It needs to include new members both permanent as well as non- permanent to make it more effective for the solution of the growing international challenges. In order to stay relevant UNSC cannot afford to delay the inclusion of new members in the multipolar world and India stands as a big chance for inclusion as a permanent member .It may not be out of context to say that various countries have raised demand for India's inclusion as a permanent member umpteen times in different forums.

In BRICS 2026 a need of comprehensive reform; for the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, was felt . China for the first time reiterated it support to India and Brazil for membership in the Security Council. Both in BRICS and UNO general meeting Russia has put forward India's case for UN security council membership

India has support of permanent members like US, France, UK, Russia and now China, to become a permanent member of UNSC. On the side lines of the United Nations General Assembly, the four members of the Visegrad Group, or V4 - Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - voiced their collective support for India's permanent membership at the UNSC

India is not averse to the existence of UNSC but demands its restructuring to involve bigger chunk of world population in maintaining international peace and security. It is an irony that India with nearly 18 % of the world population and world's largest functional democracy, has less say in handling international security affairs than France a country with 0.8 Percent of the world population. Leaving India out of the permanent membership leaves a massive portion of the global population unrepresented. India officially put forward its candidature for a permanent seat in the Security Council during the 49th General Assembly in 1994 but was refuted by China along with coffee club.

India is the fifth-largest global economy with highest growth rate at present with expanding economic influence. India is one of the largest troop contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, it has contributed nearly 300,000 personnel to about 50 UN peacekeeping missions since the organisation's inception-and currently has over 4,300 personnel serving in 10 UN peacekeeping missions. Its risking of lives for maintaining international peace needs to be recognised. It also possesses a responsible nuclear-armed military capability. India acts as a bridge and primary advocate for developing nations, giving a voice to regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America which lack permanent veto-wielding representation. India consistently advocates dialogue, diplomacy and has sought to give voice to the concerns of the Global South. It is a strong supporter of disarmament, anti-racism, and peaceful dispute resolutions.

In the current geo political scenario India has emerged as a trustworthy member in the comity of nations, recently both Russia and Ukraine held that India can be an instrument for peace between the two countries. The growing influence of India at international level will add to the significance of UNSC. India has activated its diplomatic channels including engagements with countries and groupings from the Global South for a permanent seat in an expanded Security Council. It has already served as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council eight times: first in 1950-51, followed by terms in 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92, 2011-12 and most recently in 2021-22.

The impediments in the inclusion of India as a permanent member requires amending the UN Charter, which demands a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly and consensus consent from all existing P5 members. Averse relations with China and the self -interest of P5 have been blocking India's entrance into the UNSC. But that's not the only obstacle facing India. There are also disagreements about how reforms should take place within the UNSC. For instance, while the US, France, Russia and the UK express support for India's bid, but they indicated that new entrants should forego veto powers. India has rejected such a move, with New Delhi stating that this would create a second tier of permanent membership while leaving the existing power imbalance fundamentally unchanged. It will maintain the hegemony of existing countries.

The Government of India accords highest priority to securing permanent membership for India in an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC). It will empower India to have global appeal in more than one way as Security Council is the only UN body that can make decisions mandatory for all member states to implement, such as imposing economic sanctions, trade embargoes, or authorizing military force. Any permanent member can block any substantive resolution or decision single-handedly, even if it has overwhelming international support. This protects a nation's core national interests and its allies from binding UN actions.

With the revamping of UNSC no one can restrict India from being a permanent member as per current scenario.

(The author is Emeritus (M.A.I.T) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi )