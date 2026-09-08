Revamped party hall inaugurated at Jammu Club

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7 : The renovated party hall No. 2 was inaugurated at the premises of Jammu Club, here today.

The facility was inaugurated by Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner and vice president of Jammu Club, in the presence of Gaurav Gupta, secretary, Jammu Club and members of the Managing Committee.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of Gaurav Gupta and his entire team for their dedication and vision in continuously enhancing the Club's infrastructure.

He said, "Jammu Club has always upheld high standards of service and member satisfaction. The revamped party hall is yet another step towards providing modern, elegant and comfortable facilities to its members."

Gaurav Gupta expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the vice president for his gracious presence and encouragement.

He said, "The renovation of Party Hall No. 2 is a part of our broader vision to enhance the member experience through consistent upgrades and innovation. Every detail has been planned with care to ensure quality, elegance and comfort for our members."

Gupta further appreciated the dedicated efforts of Ashok Gandotra, Chairman, Construction Sub-Committee and Dr Ritesh Gupta, Chairman, Catering Sub-Committee, for their valuable contribution.

He also expressed deep appreciation to all members of the Managing Committee for their continuous support, teamwork and active involvement in the successful completion of the project.

Among others, who attended the inauguration ceremony included Dr Minakshi Kotwal , Pooja Kohli, Indu Puri, Sidharth Samnotra, Dr Ritesh Gupta, Kavita Gupta, Dr Hema Gandotra Jandial, Ashwani Gupta, Vasundhra Sharma and Vikram Dhawan.