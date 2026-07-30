Reva Raina installed president of IWC Jammu Sampark

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Reva Raina was formally installed as the president of the Inner Wheel Club (IWC) Jammu Sampark during an installation ceremony held here today.

The installation was conducted by Installing Officer Dr Santosh Gupta, PDC, in the presence of chief guest Dr Divya Sharma.

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The function was attended by around 50 club members, including several past presidents such as Rattan Prabha and Anila Mengi.

The ceremony marked the beginning of Reva Raina's second term as president of the club.

During the installation, Dr Santosh Gupta ceremonially bestowed the presidential collar upon Reva Raina and lauded her dedication to social service.

She described Raina as a bold and dynamic leader who has devoted her valuable time to serving society through the club's various humanitarian and community welfare initiatives.

Expressing confidence in her leadership, Dr Gupta said that Reva Raina's experience, commitment and vision would further strengthen the club's efforts towards women empowerment and community service.