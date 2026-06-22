Reunions, Remembrance And Return To Homeland Call Mark Zeashta Ashtami At Kheer Bhawani

Tulmulla, Jun 22: Amid chants of Vedic hymns and the sounds of conch shells, thousands of devotees gathered at the Kheer Bhawani shrine here on Sunday to celebrate Zeashta Ashtami, one of the most important religious festivals of the Kashmiri Pandit community, with many reiterating their demand for a dignified and secure return to their homeland.

The annual festival witnessed one of the highest footfalls in recent years, with devotees from across the country thronging the shrine complex in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district to pay obeisance to Mata Ragnya Bhagwati.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accompanied by senior civil and police officials, visited the shrine and participated in religious rituals and prayers.

The festival marks the appearance day of Goddess Ragnya Bhagwati.

It is celebrated at several shrines dedicated to the deity across Kashmir, including Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla, Tripur Sundari at Devsar, Ragnya Bhagwati at Manzgam, Loktipora and Tikker.

For many displaced Kashmiri Pandits, the pilgrimage was not merely a religious journey but an emotional return to their roots.

Roopa, 78, originally from Srinagar and now settled in Bengaluru, said she prayed for an end to the community's exile and hoped to spend her final years in her homeland.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Prem Nath, a native of Kilam village in south Kashmir who is now settled in Mumbai.

"We prayed collectively for the return of our community to its homeland in a safe and secure environment," he said.

The shrine complex remained packed throughout the day as devotees offered prayers, lit earthen lamps and chanted hymns in praise of the Goddess. Long queues were witnessed outside the temple, the yagya shala and community kitchens amid the heavy rush of pilgrims.

Several devotees reiterated their long-standing demand for the establishment of a secure homeland for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Rattan Lal Zutshi, president of the Kulvagishori Temple Association, urged the government to take concrete steps towards rehabilitation of the community.

"We want immediate measures for establishing a secure township and facilitating the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley," he said.

Vikas Raina, whose father Ashok Kumar Raina was killed by terrorists, expressed hope that the Centre would address the community's demand for a secure homeland.

"We continue to look towards the country's leadership for a lasting solution that ensures safety, dignity and permanent rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

Emotional scenes unfolded at the shrine as local Muslims warmly greeted visiting Kashmiri Pandits, rekindling memories of their shared past and centuries-old bonds of coexistence.

Many displaced Pandits who had come to the Valley for the annual pilgrimage met former neighbours and friends, turning the religious gathering into an occasion of reunion and remembrance.

Shabir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Budgam, said he had come to meet his childhood friend Deepak, now settled in the United States.

"This is his first visit after many years, and our reunion came after 36 years," Dar said.

He said the meeting was deeply emotional as they recalled their childhood and life in Kashmir before the migration of Pandits from the Valley.

Several similar reunions were witnessed at the shrine complex as members of the two communities exchanged greetings, recalled old times and expressed hope for the return of peace and harmony in Kashmir.

The scenes of Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits embracing each other drew attention from pilgrims and visitors alike, reflecting Kashmir's traditional ethos of communal harmony and brotherhood.

Several political leaders visited the shrine during the day and interacted with pilgrims. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also visited the shrine and greeted devotees. (Agencies)