Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 24: Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers today alleged discriminatory treatment in the processing of cases for coverage under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), claiming that their files have been held up at Chief Education Officer (CEO) offices even as those of other employee categories have been forwarded to higher authorities.

The teachers staged a protest here at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, demanding immediate forwarding of their files to the Directorate and seeking clarity from the Government over the delay, saying they too fall within the category of employees appointed before December 2009.

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Shabir Ahmad Shah, spokesperson of the J&K Teachers Forum, said files submitted by general-line teachers and other non-teaching employees had been forwarded to the respective headquarters, while those of ReT teachers continued to remain at CEO offices.

Questioning the differential treatment, he said ReT teachers had also joined the department before December 2009 and should not be excluded from the process.

"We do not know why the files of ReT teachers have been held up when those of other employees have been forwarded. We hope these files will also be sent to the headquarters soon," Shah said.

Provincial President of the forum, Nazir Ahmad, said contractual employees and ReT teachers had not been included in the process despite the Government order extending OPS coverage to employees whose appointments were advertised before December 2009.

He said the forum had already taken up the issue with the Education and Finance Ministers, who had given assurances, but no concrete response had followed.

The protesting teachers appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Finance Minister to intervene and ensure that their cases were processed without discrimination.

Beyond the immediate demand for clearance of their files, the forum also sought restoration of OPS for employees appointed after 2009, arguing that the National Pension System (NPS) did not provide adequate financial security after retirement.

Shah claimed that some teachers retiring under NPS were receiving monthly pensions of only Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, making it difficult for them to meet their basic expenses.

The teachers also renewed their demand for implementation of a separate transfer policy for ReT teachers, saying an earlier Government assurance had yet to translate into a final decision.