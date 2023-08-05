Retrofitted scooters being distributed. By Daily Excelsior - 06/08/2023 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Tumblr ReddIt Print Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Aug 5: Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa distributed 10 motorised tricycles/ scooties in presence of DDC Chairman, Jammu, Bharat Bhushan at district headquarters today. The Deputy Commissioner, said that the district administration is taking necessary steps to ensure the well-being of specially-abled persons. The objective of providing three-wheeler scooties is to empower them to live with dignity and honor in society. This distribution drive aims to make specially-abled persons independent in their lives. She also interacted with the beneficiaries and hailed the efforts of the Social Welfare Department towards socio-economic welfare of different sections of the society and also complimented the department for organising the motorised tricycle distribution camp. District Social Welfare Officer, Mamta Rajput, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer Jammu besides officials of Social Welfare Department and district administration were also present on the occasion. Retrofitted scooters being distributed.