Retirees police league holds meet, discusses issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: The monthly meeting of police veterans was held here today under the Chairmanship of S Karanjit Singh, president, ex-policemen league, district Jammu.

During the meeting, many important issues including discrepancies in pay pension among the officers of same ranks, non implementation of High Court order for giving pending arrears to the non gazetted officers, reservation of jobs forwards of retired police personnel medical assistance to the pensioners and serving police personnel be provided at par with central Government employees including those who retired before October 2019, organize medical camp with assistance of doctors from police hospitals and other NGOs in different areas of District Jammu.

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During recent heavy rains and last year loss of houses of many retired police officers including SSP Sarwar Chohan in Poonch District were washed away, but till date no compensation has received till this date.

The members also raised the issue of repairs work required immediately urgently in retirees' office Gandhinagar about which the nodal officer DSP DAR has been intimated accordingly.

Among others who attended the meeting included SSPs Kanwar Ranjit Singh, Sarwar Chohan, Suresh Kumar Prabhdyal Sharma, SPs B L Koul, P R Shan, S M Jangral, DSPs J S Chib Senior, Shamsher Singh Parihar, Daljit Singh, Ch Bhag Ram, Inspectors Taj Mohd , Mohd Sadiq ,Dhian Singh Ramesh Sharma Office Secretary, V R Bali, Manohar Lal Ratta, Dhian Singh, Satpal Singh, Sat Pal Cashier, Satpal Singh and Avtar Singh.