Retired Police Official Among Three Fraudsters Booked In J&K

Jammu, Jun 20: The Crime Branch's Special Crime Wing has registered two separate FIRs here against three people, including a retired Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) of police, for their alleged involvement in job fraud, cheating and use of forged documents, officials said.

Retired ASI Hamid-ullah, a resident of Ramnagar, was booked following a complaint regarding alleged use of forged educational certificate by him at the time of his initial appointment in J&K Police, Crime Branch said in a statement here.

It said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the official had secured appointment in J&K Police by producing a fake 8th pass school leaving certificate.

The verification conducted through the Chief Education Officer, Udhampur confirmed that no such candidate existed in the records of the concerned Government Higher Secondary School, Basantgarh, the statement said, adding a departmental inquiry also recommended criminal action.

In the second case, the Crime Branch said a written complaint lodged by four complainants alleged that Mohd Younis and Sarfaraz Ahmed, both residents of Mendhar, induced them to pay money on the false promise of securing jobs for their wards in the Military Engineering Services (MES).

The accused allegedly collected over Rs 6 lakh through cash and online transactions and later supplied fake appointment orders bearing forged stamp and signatures of the Chief Engineer, Headquarters Central Command, 56 APO.

The statement said the verification established that the appointment orders had never been issued by the concerned authority and the documents were forged.

Accordingly, a formal FIR has been registered at Crime Branch for further action, it said.