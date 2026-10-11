Retired I-Tax Comm appointed as advisor to Jammu Aarti Sanstha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: In recognition of his distinguished service, simplicity, humility, religious faith and commitment to social welfare, a retired Income Tax Commissioner from Jammu, Satish Sharma was appointed as the advisor to the Jammu Aarti Sanstha (Trust).

The appointment is being viewed as an honour for a respected personality known for his dedication to society and his strong moral values.

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The Jammu Aarti Sanstha, under the esteemed guidance of its Chairperson, Dr. Ritu Singh, has selected several distinguished and respected personalities from Jammu for its Advisory Board.

The appointment of Satish is expected to strengthen the organisation's vision and activities.

The trust expressed confidence that his experience, wisdom and guidance would help the organisation expand its work in the fields of social welfare, culture, spirituality and religion.

His association is also expected to provide valuable direction during future meetings and initiatives of the Advisory Board.

The appointment has been welcomed as a matter of pride and honour for the organisation.

Members and office-bearers expressed their happiness and extended their best wishes, hoping that his association would help the Jammu Aarti Sanstha achieve its objectives more effectively.

Baldev Khullar, vice chairman of the organisation conveyed its gratitude to Satish Sharma and expressed hope for his continued blessings, guidance and cooperation in its future endeavours.