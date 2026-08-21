Retired Army colonel cheated of Rs 15.5 lakh in 'digital arrest' scam; four arrested

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: A retired Indian Army colonel was allegedly cheated of Rs 15.50 lakh in a "digital arrest" cyber-fraud in which fraudsters impersonated police and enforcement officials, an officer said on Friday.

The Delhi Police said that they have arrested four people, accused of facilitating the racket by supplying mule bank accounts to cyber-fraud syndicates linked to operators in Cambodia and UAE/Dubai.

The accused were arrested from Punjab and Rajasthan, and four mobile phones and six SIM cards allegedly used in the commission of cyber offences were recovered, police said on Friday.

According to police, the beneficiary bank account into which the retired colonel transferred the money has been linked to 17 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) across multiple states and Union territories.

The complaints involve fraudulent transactions running into crores of rupees, indicating that the account was allegedly being used as part of a wider cyber-fraud network, police said.

"The case came to light after the retired colonel, a resident of Munirka Enclave, filed a complaint through the NCRP alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 15.50 lakh," a senior police officer said.

He further said that on April 15, the victim received a call from a person who falsely claimed that his telephone connection would be disconnected on the orders of Maharashtra Police. He was then directed to another number, where another fraudster allegedly posing as a police officer told him that his details had been misused to open an illegal bank account in Mumbai.

The fraudster allegedly claimed that the account was linked to money laundering, investment fraud and terrorist financing.

"To make the allegations appear genuine, the accused allegedly sent the victim forged documents, including a fake Enforcement Directorate arrest warrant, court papers, an anticipatory bail document and fabricated communication purportedly from the Bombay High Court and the Reserve Bank of India," the officer said.

The victim and his wife were subsequently placed under the "digital arrest". Under sustained psychological pressure, the victim was allegedly made to share details of his assets and was induced to transfer Rs 15.50 lakh on the pretext of complying with purported RBI instructions communicated by the fraudsters.

An e-FIR was registered on April 19 at the Cyber Police Station of Southwest district, and an investigation was launched. A team analysed the money trail, beneficiary accounts, digital footprints and technical data, police said.

"The investigation traced the cheated amount to a current bank account based in Ludhiana belonging to accused Sarbjit (38). He was apprehended, and during questioning, Sarbjit disclosed that he had handed over his current account to Suraj (30), who had been contacted through Sandeep (32), an employee of a bank providing the account," the officer said.

Suraj subsequently transferred the account to Naresh alias Lucky, whom he had contacted through social media. Police said Sarbjit, Suraj and Sandeep had travelled to Jaipur to hand over the account kit to Naresh, who allegedly made it available to cyber-fraud operators.

Following these leads, the police team conducted a raid in Rajasthan and arrested Naresh, a resident of Sikar. He disclosed that he procured current accounts from Suraj and supplied them to cyber-fraud operators based in Cambodia and the UAE/Dubai.

Police said the investigation revealed a commission-based model in which current bank accounts were procured from people willing to hand them over and subsequently passed through several intermediaries before being supplied to cyber-fraud operators.

Sandeep used his banking-sector employment and contacts to facilitate procurement of current accounts, while Suraj acted as an intermediary and Naresh served as a link between the domestic suppliers and overseas-linked cyber-fraud operators.

"The accounts were used to receive proceeds of cyber frauds committed against victims in different parts of the country. The beneficiary account involved in the retired colonel's case being linked to 17 NCRP complaints," the officer said.

Further investigation is in progress, police said. (PTI)