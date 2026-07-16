Rethinking Marriages in Modern India

Dr. Saksham Kailoo

sakshamrithik@gmail.com

Recent events have once again sparked conversations about how marriage is evolving in India. Rather than comparing generations or assigning blame to either parents or young adults, perhaps this is an opportunity to rethink how families can better prepare the next generation for one of life’s most important decisions.

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For generations, parents played a central role in choosing life partners for their children. Today, an increasing number of young adults prefer to choose their own partners. Neither approach is inherently superior, nor does either guarantee a successful marriage. Strong marriages are built not by the method of partner selection, but by the values, compatibility, and commitment that sustain the relationship over time.

The need of the hour is a balanced approach. Parents should gradually transition from being decision-makers to becoming mentors and guides, while young adults should value parental wisdom without surrendering their autonomy. Mutual trust, rather than control or complete independence, creates the strongest foundation for lifelong relationships.

As children enter adolescence and early adulthood, families should begin open conversations about how to choose a life partner, rather than focusing solely on whom to marry. These discussions should rise above biases of caste, religion, race, or social status and instead emphasize qualities that genuinely influence marital success.

Myths That Deserve Reconsideration

1. Love alone is enough.

Love is an important beginning, but lasting marriages also require communication, trust, emotional maturity, financial planning, shared responsibilities, and the willingness to grow together.

2. An arranged marriage is always safer.

Arranged marriages have provided stable and successful relationships for countless families. However, no system is immune to incompatibility, abuse, or divorce. The quality of the relationship matters more than the process through which it began.

3. A love marriage guarantees happiness.

Choosing one’s own partner can strengthen emotional compatibility, but it does not eliminate future challenges. Love must eventually mature into commitment, respect, and responsibility.

4. Marriage changes people.

Marriage itself does not cure anger, addiction, dishonesty, emotional immaturity, or abusive behaviour. Such concerns should be acknowledged and addressed before marriage rather than expected to disappear afterward.

5. “Compromise means losing your identity.”

Healthy marriages require mutual adjustment. Compromise should strengthen the relationship without requiring either partner to sacrifice their dignity, self-respect, or individuality.

Social Trends Worth Reflecting Upon

1. Social media and unrealistic expectations

Perfectly curated online lives often create unrealistic expectations about relationships. Every marriage has ordinary moments, disagreements, and periods of growth that social media rarely captures.

2. Preparing for the wedding but not the marriage

Families frequently invest enormous time and resources into wedding ceremonies while spending comparatively little time discussing communication, financial planning, conflict resolution, emotional well-being, and shared responsibilities after marriage.

3. Career versus marriage: a false choice

A healthy marriage should not force either partner to abandon personal aspirations. Instead, both individuals should encourage each other’s professional and personal growth while balancing family responsibilities together.

4. Excessive parental control

Parents naturally want the best for their children, but excessive control may prevent young adults from developing the judgment and responsibility required for married life.

5. Completely excluding parents

At the same time, dismissing parents’ experience altogether may also be unwise. Their life experience can offer valuable perspective when shared with empathy rather than pressure.

Questions Every Couple Should Honestly Discuss

Rather than concentrating primarily on external factors, parents can encourage their children to ask thoughtful questions before making a lifelong commitment.

1. Compatibility: Is the relationship built on shared values, mutual respect, and genuine understanding, or primarily on temporary attraction?

2. Growth Together: Will both partners encourage each other’s careers, ambitions, and personal development, especially during difficult phases of life?

3. Respect for Families and Traditions: Can both individuals appreciate differences in customs, beliefs, lifestyles, and family cultures without expecting one person to completely adapt?

4. Long-Term Vision: Do they share similar expectations regarding finances, children, careers, responsibilities, and where they envision their lives over the next decade or two?

5. Communication and Conflict Resolution: Can disagreements be handled respectfully? Are both partners willing to listen, apologise when necessary, and solve problems together instead of competing against each other?

6. Honesty About the Past: The past may not define a person, but openness builds trust. Honest conversations should promote understanding rather than judgment.

7. Emotional and Financial Responsibility: Are both partners emotionally mature enough to manage stress, make decisions together, and contribute responsibly to the household according to their circumstances?

8. Physical and Mental Well-being: Are both individuals willing to discuss health concerns honestly and support one another through future challenges with compassion and responsibility?

The Government’s Role

According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5, promoting gender equality, eliminating child marriage, and reducing violence against women contribute directly to healthier families and stronger communities.

A strong institution of marriage also benefits from supportive public policy. While the government should never interfere in personal choices regarding whom individuals marry, it can play a constructive role in helping couples build healthier and more informed relationships.

Premarital counselling and relationship education can be encouraged through educational institutions, healthcare systems, and community programmes. Public awareness campaigns can promote respectful relationships, gender equality, shared responsibilities, and mental well-being while challenging harmful stereotypes, domestic violence, and discriminatory social practices.

Governments can also strengthen access to affordable mental health services, family counselling, legal aid, and mediation centres so that couples facing difficulties receive professional support before conflicts escalate. Policies that promote work-life balance, parental leave, childcare support, and financial security can reduce many of the practical pressures that strain marriages.

At the same time, laws must continue to protect the rights, dignity, and safety of every individual within marriage. Effective implementation of legal safeguards against domestic violence, dowry-related offences, child marriage, and coercion remains essential to ensuring that marriage is based on mutual consent, equality, and respect rather than fear or social pressure.

Ultimately, the government’s role is not to determine how marriages should be formed but to create an environment in which healthy, equal, and informed relationships have the best opportunity to flourish.

A Shared Responsibility

Successful marriages cannot be guaranteed by either parental choice or individual choice alone. They emerge from informed decisions, emotional maturity, mutual respect, continuous communication, and the willingness of both partners to grow together through changing circumstances.

Parents cannot live their children’s married lives, but they can equip them with wisdom instead of fear, guidance instead of control, and confidence instead of pressure. Likewise, young adults should recognise that independence does not mean rejecting every piece of parental advice. The healthiest decisions often emerge when personal choice is strengthened by thoughtful guidance.

Society, too, must move beyond outdated stereotypes and judge marriages by the quality of relationships rather than by caste, religion, social status, or whether they began as arranged or love marriages. Governments, families, educational institutions, and communities all have a role in nurturing informed, respectful, and resilient relationships.

Marriage is ultimately neither a victory of tradition nor of modernity. It is a partnership built on trust, respect, responsibility, shared values, and continuous growth. Perhaps the future of marriage in modern India depends less on who chooses the partner and more on whether parents, young adults, society, and the government together create an environment where healthy, informed, and compassionate relationships can flourish.