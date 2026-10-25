Retd judicial employees meet Chief Justice, highlight demands

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 24: A delegation of retired judicial employees met with Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh today to discuss the long-pending grievances of the retired judicial fraternity, particularly the implementation of the recommendations of the Shetty Commission.

The delegation, comprising Mangat Ram Parihar, Bilal Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Abdullah Wani and Mohd Amin Mir held a detailed discussion on the non-implementation and delay in extending the benefits arising from the Shetty Commission recommendations by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

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The members highlighted the difficulties faced by retired judicial employees due to the prolonged pendency of these issues and urged that appropriate steps be taken for their early resolution in accordance with the applicable directions and orders.

The Chief Justice gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured its members that the concerns and pending issues raised by the retired judicial employees would be considered and that efforts would be made to address their grievances.

The meeting provided an important opportunity for retired judicial employees to personally present their long-standing concerns before the head of the institution. The delegation expressed its appreciation for this opportunity, describing it as a significant and encouraging step towards addressing the genuine issues of the retired judicial fraternity across the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The delegation expressed hope that this positive initiative would pave the way for the early resolution of long-pending grievances and the implementation of the Shetty Commission recommendations in accordance with the applicable rules, directions and judicial orders.

The retired judicial employees reiterated their faith in the institution of the judiciary and expressed confidence that their genuine concerns would receive due consideration.