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Home / Todays story / Retd Judge Kohli among 3 in Ram Temple Panel

Retd Judge Kohli among 3 in Ram Temple Panel

Excelsior Correspondent AYODHYA, July 7: Promising to overhaul the donation system and restore the faith of devotees, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced the formation of a three-member search committee to identify a chief executive officer (CEO)...

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Daily Excelsior
04:25 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

AYODHYA, July 7: Promising to overhaul the donation system and restore the faith of devotees, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced the formation of a three-member search committee to identify a chief executive officer (CEO) for the temple trust.

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The panel comprises retired judge Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and trustee Suresh Haware.

Trust treasurer Govind Giri stated this after an over three-hour meeting of the temple body here.

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