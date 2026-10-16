Retd CAPF Welfare Association demands OPS, Rs 1 cr ex-gratia for martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Retired Central Armed Police Forces Welfare Association today strongly demanded restoration of Old Pension Scheme and removal of stagnation in the BSF, CRPF, SSB, CISF and ITBP cadres.

Addressing a joint press conference here today, members of CAPF Welfare Association said that CAPF personnel, right from Sepoy to Sub Inspectors/ Inspector and even Assistant Commandant rank are facing severe stagnation. For the last more than 15-16 years there is no promotion and there is frustration among the force personnel. The authorities at the helm of affairs are least bothered about this issue and even the Assistant Commandant who come through Union Public Service Commission are also facing the same fate. At least they should be provided time bound promotions at par with other services.

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Referring to the welfare issues, the Association members including Ranbir Singh and Sadiq Hussain pointed out that CAPF men deployed in the far flung areas like Poonch-Rajouri , Tangdhar, or other remote areas of the J&K and Ladakh are facing problems due to inadequate medical facilities. The Ministry must set up fully equipped Dispensaries/ Hospitals for the welfare of the force men who are serving far away from their families.

They said in case of martyrdom of a CAPF personal, Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia is provided in J&K while other states are paying just Rs 5 lakhs, which is very meager. This amount should be hiked to Rs one crore. In case of winning a gold or silver medal in the Asian Games or the Olympics, the Govts provide from Rs one to 5 crores to the players, the force men who sacrifice life for the country should be provided at least Rs one crore as ex-gratia/ relief, they added.

The Association further demanded restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) besides implementation of One Rank Pension Scheme in the country for all the forces. They said after retirement, pension is the only source of financial support to an Armed Police personnel.

They pointed out that about 400 BSF personnel were ousted from the service on the plea that their qualification certificates were fake or from the unrecognized institutions. The court gave opinion in their support but the Home Ministry is not implementing the same. They were cheated by the institutions and it was none of their fault. They have served the force for 3-4 years. Their services should be restored by implementing court directives, they demanded.