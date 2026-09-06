Retaining wall of 4th Tawi bridge approach road starts loosening

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Slipping of stones and soil from the retaining structure along the approach road to the fourth Tawi Bridge has raised serious concerns over the overall stability of the infrastructure and the quality of ongoing public works in the region.

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The emerging vulnerabilities along the vital connectivity route have sparked anxiety among local residents and commuters who depend heavily on the bridge for daily transit. The incident has drawn sharp focus to the resilience of supporting structures, particularly retaining walls and embankments, which remain highly susceptible to erosion and displacement during adverse weather conditions.

Public apprehensions are rooted in previous experiences, most notably the significant inconveniences faced during the monsoon season last year when the fourth Tawi Bridge remained closed. Observers and residents have stressed that any recurrence of such structural failures would trigger cascading traffic gridlocks and compound public frustration.

Experts and local stakeholders have emphasized that ensuring strict adherence to prescribed technical standards is non-negotiable for public works designed to withstand environmental stress. Furthermore, establishing clear accountability for the agencies executing the project remains essential to verify whether appropriate safeguards were integrated into the initial construction phase.

Urging the administration to maintain rigorous oversight, former Congress Minister Raman Bhalla maintained that the fourth Tawi Bridge is an indispensable asset for urban mobility, noting that any lingering deficiencies in its supporting structures or approach roads must be thoroughly resolved by the Government and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah through direct review and accountability measures to prevent another prolonged disruption for commuters.

When contacted, Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Rajesh Kumar Agastan stated that there is only minor slipping of stones and soil, assuring that repair work is set to begin tomorrow and the affected area will be completely reset within two to three days.