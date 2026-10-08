Retail prices of onion to fall further with improved supply from Kharif crops: Govt

NEW DELHI, Oct 7 : The government on Wednesday said it expects retail prices of onion to moderate further as Kharif crops have started to arrive in the market to support supplies from stored stocks of the rabi (winter-sown) season.

In a statement, the food ministry asserted that the government is keeping a close watch on the availability as well as the price situation of onions.

"Fresh Kharif onion arrivals have commenced from major producing States, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, while availability from stored stocks continues to meet market demands," it added.

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That apart, the Centre is offloading onions from its buffer stocks at a discounted rate to provide relief to common people.

"With fresh Kharif Onion supplies expected to gain further momentum and Government distribution efforts being strengthened ahead of the festive season, the supply position is expected to remain well supported and prices will further moderate," the ministry said.

The all-India average retail price of onion is Rs 53.78 per kg.

Onion production is estimated at 307.37 lakh tonne in 2025-26, broadly on par with the 307.67 lakh tonne in the previous year.

The ministry informed that the supply position has been improving, resulting in a broad-based moderation in onion prices across mandis and major consumer markets.

The arrivals from these producing regions are expected to increase further in the coming weeks, the ministry said. This would help improve overall availability in the consuming markets during the upcoming festive season.

"The production outlook for the Kharif crop is encouraging. All-India Kharif onion acreage is estimated to be around five per cent higher than last year's already strong level, with crop conditions remaining favourable across major producing regions," the statement said.

The IMD has forecast no excessive rains in key Kharif onion regions in the coming weeks. This will help in smooth harvesting, drying and movement of onion crops, reducing the risk of moisture-related crop damage.

Regarding onion mandi price scenario in Maharashtra, the Centre said that the weighted average mandi price in Maharashtra declined nearly 13 per cent, from around Rs 4,030 per quintal on September 16 to about Rs 3,475 per quintal on October 3.

On retail price, the ministry said that 126 cities have reported a decline of Rs 1–21 per kg in retail onion prices over the past two weeks, with moderation observed in major consuming States including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

On the offloading of buffer stocks, the Centre said it has so far disposed of more than two lakh quintals through eight Kanda Express and 467 trucks across 123 cities.

The government said it is maintaining close oversight of arrivals, stocks and price movements. It will take necessary steps to facilitate orderly distribution and adequate availability wherever required. (PTI)