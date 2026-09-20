ResurRection of a Railway Station

The restoration of the 136-years old Ranbir Singh Pura station brings back a forgotten chapter of Jammu and Kashmir's

pre-Partition railway heritage, a network that once carried students, traders, families and agricultural produce between Jammu and Sialkot. More than the conservation of a Dogra and Colonial-era railway building, the project preserves a story of architecture, trade, migration and the memories of Partition that travelled along the Jammu-Sialkot line, writes Kanwal Singh

"Yeh daagh daagh ujaala, yeh shab-gazeeda seher;?

Woh intezaar tha jiska, yeh woh seher to nahin."?

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(This stained light, this night-bitten dawn; this is not the dawn we had waited for.)

Nearly eight decades after Partition, Faiz Ahmed Faiz's words continue to resonate across the subcontinent. Today, conversations around 1947 Partition are once again finding their way into public discourse through films, architecture, literature, oral histories and family memories. They bring back stories of homes left behind, borders drawn overnight and a longing inherited by generations that never witnessed Partition themselves.

As a third-generation Partition survivor, there were moments when these conversations came uncomfortably close to home. I grew up inheriting that longing through my grandparents partition stories.

Amid these conversations, another story has quietly unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir. A 136-year-old pre-Partition railway station at Ranbir Singh Pura, once a vital stop on the historic Jammu-Sialkot railway line, has been restored to its original structure after decades of neglect. It is perhaps one of the few surviving reminders of the first railway connection to the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, a station that once linked families, traders, students and farmers across what is today an international border.

In October 2024, When I visited to the historic Ranbir Singh Pura railway station (See Pic), nearly 30 kilometres from Jammu city, it was completely neglected and in shambles. I had travelled to the border town in search of stories of Partition survivors. Instead, I found another survivor.

Standing quietly amid a densely built neighbourhood was a Dogra and colonial era railway station, its weathered Nanankshahi (Lakhori) brickwork and name written in Punjabi, Urdu and Hindi, reminder of a syncretic past was buried beneath peeling plaster, rusted signal levers frozen in time and railway tracks disappearing into the paddy fields towards the India-Pakistan border. Once a bustling stop on the Jammu-Sialkot railway line, the station had stood abandoned since the trains fell silent after Partition.

When I returned back in June 2026, the scene had changed. The Pre-Partition Railway station was coming back to life. (See Pictures of Ongoing restoration work). Station Workers stood on bamboo scaffolding, repairing damaged walls using traditional material like Choona(Lime mortar) and Surkhi. For the first time in decades, the station was no longer waiting to disappear into history. It was being prepared to tell its story once again.

Dr Sangeeta Sharma, Deputy Director of the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museum stated, that "the restoration work of the historic Railway Station at R.S. Pura has been commenced under the scheme Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Heritage and Architecture of Jammu & Kashmir by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums under the supervision of the district administration, with the objective of conserving and preserving its original character and heritage significance,"

On behalf of the Department, She explained that the station has been restored as closely as possible to its original form using traditional materials and building techniques. Encroachments that had gradually consumed parts of the premises have been removed, the historic signal levers are being conserved and the surrounding landscape will feature Victorian-style lamps, pedestrian pathways and public spaces designed to complement, rather than overshadow, the historic structure. The goal is not simply to save an old railway station. It is to preserve the authenticity of a place where architecture, railway engineering and memory converge.

According to the Department, plans are underway to display archival photographs, railway memorabilia, official records and interpretive panels narrating the history of the Jammu-Sialkot railway line.

Railway Station- A witness to 1947 Partition

Few places witnessed the upheaval of Partition as directly as railway stations. Across Punjab and Jammu, stations such as in Lahore, Ferozepur, Dera Baba Nanak, Sultanpur Lodhi, Hussainiwala and Jammu became places of departure and arrival, hope and heartbreak. They saw families bid farewell, refugees searching for safety, violence and communities that had lived together for generations separated almost overnight. While the trains stopped in 1947, many of these stations remain, carrying stories that survive in their walls long after the passengers disappeared.

These stations are now more than repositories of memory. They are remarkable examples of nineteenth-century railway engineering and architecture. Their station master's offices, ticket counters, waiting halls, platforms, signalling systems and goods sheds reflected the growth of an expanding railway network that connected towns, markets and people across undivided Punjab and J&K. Even today, Ranbir Singh Pura retains several of these original features despite the railway line having remained defunct for nearly eight decades.

Importantly, the restoration is not merely intended to transform the station into a museum frozen in time. It seeks to give the building a meaningful future. For renowned conservation architect urmeet S. Rai, that is precisely what makes such restoration and conservation projects significant. "It is a wonderful initiative," she says. "The RS Pura railway station is now in the middle of a dense neighbourhood. It would be interesting if the structure is put to some use that tells the story of the transboundary connection or our railway heritage. If it is also a memory of Partition, then it must tell the story of Partition."

Gurmeet S Rai believes preserving railway heritage requires looking beyond architecture alone. To truly understand these stations, she says, one must also understand the engineering behind the locomotives and rolling stock that operated on these routes, the functioning of ticketing systems, freight movement and the wider railway network that existed before Partition. Only then can railway stations be appreciated as living centres of technology & social history rather than isolated heritage buildings.

Across the borderlands of Punjab, similar efforts have begun to recognise the importance of railway heritage. The revival of the historic Qadian-Beas railway line after nearly a century demonstrates how abandoned railway infrastructure can be adapted for contemporary use without erasing its historic identity. The restoration of Ranbir Singh Pura becomes part of that larger conversation, one that recognises railway stations as places where architecture, engineering and human memory intersect.

Like many colonial-era railway stations across northern India, the RS Pura Railway Station building was designed not only for efficiency but also for permanence. Its colonial era architecture associated railway infrastructure formed part of a carefully planned transport network. Even after nearly eight decades of abandonment, several of these features including the orginal structure built from Nanakshahi bricks has survived.

Conservation architect Apoorva Bhargava, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, explains that most colonial-era structures in Jammu were built using Nanakshahi, or Lokhari bricks or from sediments extracted from riverbeds, during a period when traditional materials gradually gave way to modern construction techniques like the cast iron.

The Railway That Connected a Region

Long before highways linked Jammu to the rest of India, it was the railway that connected the princely state to the wider subcontinent. At a time when there were no direct road links to cities such as Amritsar, Jalandhar or Delhi, this railway became Jammu's principal gateway to the rest of the subcontinent.

The Jammu-Sialkot railway line, which became operational in March 1890 during the reign of Dogra Ruler, Maharaja Pratap Singh, was the first railway connection in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. Stretching nearly 43 kilometres from Sialkot to Jammu via the stations at Suchetgarh, Ranbir Singh Pura and Miran Sahib, the line was more than a transport corridor. It was an economic and social lifeline that connected communities on both sides. It became an artery of commerce, education and everyday life. Farmers transported sugarcane and rice to the mills of Ranbir Singh Pura. Traders travelled between Jammu and Sialkot with goods that sustained local markets.

My own grandfather, S.Anoop Singh was among those passengers. As a young student, he travelled on this very railway line to appear for his graduation examinations at the University of the Punjab. His stories were never about engines or timetables. They were about a world where Jammu and Sialkot were connected not by borders, but by familiar journeys. Like countless other partition survivors, he never imagined that these journeys would one day come to an abrupt end.

The importance of railways in the Dogra kingdom extended well beyond the Jammu-Sialkot line. Official records preserved at the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums reveal that the railway ambitions of the Dogra rulers extended far beyond the Jammu-Sialkot line. During my visit, Deputy Director Dr Sangeeta Sharma facilitated access to a remarkable collection of archival reports documenting some of the earliest railway surveys undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Among them are M. Nethersole's Preliminary Note on the Proposed Kashmir Railway, Major R.E. Crompton's 1899 report on operating the proposed Kashmir Light Railway through electric power, G. Deuchars' report on the Abbottabad railway route, and the Kashmir Rail and Ropeway Project prepared by Forbes, Forbes & Campbell in association with the North Western Railway. Together, these reports reveal an extraordinary vision. Maharaja Ranbir Singh and later Maharaja Pratap Singh had imagined connecting the entire princely state through an integrated network of railways and ropeways.

Limited finances and the engineering challenges of the Himalayan terrain prevented those plans from being realised during their time. Yet the vision itself survived. More than a century later, the modern railway connecting Jammu with the Kashmir Valley broadly follows the same corridors explored in those early surveys, turning an unfinished nineteenth-century dream into a twenty-first-century reality.

Seen in that context, the restoration of Ranbir Singh Pura is about more than saving a single building. It preserves the birthplace of rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, a reminder of the state's earliest attempts to knit together its people, landscapes and economy through steel tracks that once promised progress and connection.

When the Trains Became Refugee Trains

If homes symbolised what people lost during Partition, railway stations marked the moment that loss became real. Across Punjab and Jammu, railway platforms became places where ordinary journeys turned into desperate escapes. Families waited with whatever they could carry. Stations that had once echoed with the sounds of vendors, porters and passengers became silent witnesses to one of the largest migrations in human history.

The last trains that ran on the Jammu-Sialkot line were unlike any that had travelled before them. They carried families fleeing violence, uncertainty and fear across a border that had appeared almost overnight. When railway services were suspended following Partition in September 1947, the line that had connected Jammu with Sialkot for nearly six decades was permanently severed. For many, those tracks became symbols of a life interrupted.

Among them was the late Dogri poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee Late Yash Sharma Ji, who was just eighteen when Partition uprooted his family. Just months before partition, His father had established a small factory for stitching uniforms for the Army. Everything they had built was left behind. In his collection of Dogri poems, Hun Main Uthein Nahi Rohanda (Now I No Longer Live There), Sharma returned repeatedly to the ache of displacement and the enduring longing for a place that had become unreachable. His story mirrors that of thousands of families whose relationship with home was abruptly rewritten by history.

Perhaps that is why railway stations continue to occupy such a powerful place in our collective memory. Though trains no longer run between Jammu and Sialkot, the surviving stations, abandoned platforms and rusting tracks remain silent witnesses to journeys that history interrupted but memory refused to forget.

At a time when historic buildings are often demolished in the name of development, restoring rather than replacing this station sends a powerful message. It affirms that heritage is preserved not only in grand monuments, but also in modest railway platforms where ordinary lives became part of extraordinary history.

(The author is writer, Columinst and independent researcher from J&K and can be contacted at Singhkanwaljeet1008@gmail.com)