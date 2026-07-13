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Home / Videos / Restrictions To Pay Tributes To July 13 “Martyrs” Unfortunate: CM Omar Abdullah

Restrictions To Pay Tributes To July 13 “Martyrs” Unfortunate: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday termed the restrictions on political leaders  to visit Martyrs' Graveyard  to pay tributes to “martyrs”as "unfortunate" and asserted that the 1931 movement was a struggle against oppression and British paramountcy,...

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Daily Excelsior
01:17 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday termed the restrictions on political leaders  to visit Martyrs' Graveyard  to pay tributes to “martyrs”as "unfortunate" and asserted that the 1931 movement was a struggle against oppression and British paramountcy, not a religious fight.

CM Omar asserting that the current dispensation enforcing the curbs was temporary. "Those who managed to stop us from going to Mazar-e-Shuhada today are here temporarily. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will remain here. If not today, then tomorrow or the day after, we will certainly go there and pay our tributes," he said

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