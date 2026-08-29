Restore reservation in promotions: Darshan Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Bahujan Samaj Party J&K UT president, Darshan Rana has strongly urged the Jammu & Kashmir Government to restore reservation in promotions for reserved-category employees at the earliest, describing it as an important issue of constitutional equality, representation and social justice.

In a press statement Rana said that after the provision relating to reservation in promotions was discontinued in 2015, thousands of employees from reserved categories have faced prolonged uncertainty regarding their career progression and representation in higher levels of Government service.

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“Promotion is not merely about a higher designation or salary. It is about representation, equal opportunity and having a fair presence at every level of administration. If reserved-category employees can enter government service but face barriers in reaching higher positions, the objective of inclusive representation remains incomplete,” Rana said.

He stressed that the Government must examine the matter comprehensively in light of constitutional provisions, applicable laws and judicial directions, and arrive at a clear, legally sustainable and time-bound solution.

Rana appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to treat the issue as a priority and direct the concerned departments to undertake the necessary legal and administrative exercise without further delay.

“The employees who have served Jammu & Kashmir with dedication should not be left waiting indefinitely for clarity on their legitimate career rights. Reservation in promotion is not a favour to any community; it is an instrument of representation and social justice. The time has come to move beyond assurances and deliver a clear decision,” he said.

Rana further called for transparency in the process and urged the administration to ensure that eligible reserved-category employees receive every benefit permissible under the Constitution and law.

“Social justice is meaningful only when it reaches the workplace, the promotion list and the decision-making table. Jammu & Kashmir now needs a decisive and time-bound resolution on reservation in promotions,” he added.