Restore Mubarak Mandi complex without delay: HC to Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has directed the Government to ensure that restoration of the historic Mubarak Mandi complex is completed without unnecessary delay and does not suffer for want of funds.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani passed the directions while disposing of a decade-old Public Interest Litigation filed by Chhatter Singh for preservation of the ancient Dogra Royal Palace at Mubarak Mandi, Jammu.

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The petitioner had sought release of sufficient funds and completion of the restoration work within a fixed timeframe so that the heritage complex could regain its original beauty and grandeur.

The Archaeological Survey of India informed the court that conservation work on the old High Court building had been completed in September 2012. Other structures, including Baddi Deodi, Ghadvi Khana and the Royal Court, were subsequently assigned to the ASI for restoration in phases.

According to an affidavit filed in January 2022, nearly 85 per cent of the work under Phase-I and 60 per cent under Phase-II had been completed. The Bench, however, noted that four years had elapsed since the affidavit was filed.

After examining the affidavit and various status reports, the High Court observed that the authorities had taken the requisite steps for preservation and conservation of the heritage buildings at Mubarak Mandi.

The Bench appreciated the petitioner for taking the initiative to ensure that the historic buildings were restored to their pristine glory. It observed that the conservation work had gained the required pace because of the PIL and the directions issued by the court from time to time.

The High Court expressed confidence that the authorities would maintain the pace shown in Phase-I and Phase-II and complete the remaining conservation work without any unnecessary waste of time.

"We hope and trust that respondents shall not allow conservation work to suffer for want of funds," the Bench observed.

Appearing in the matter, Advocate G S Thakur represented the petitioner, while Advocate Nisha Kangotra, appearing vice Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli, represented respondents. Deputy Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma, Central Government Standing Counsel Karan Sharma and Advocate Sumant Sudan also appeared for the respondents.

While disposing of the PIL, the High Court granted liberty to the petitioner to seek its revival if any laxity or slackness is noticed on the part of the authorities in undertaking or completing the conservation work.