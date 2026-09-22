Restore migrants' land in Newa, other villages of Pulwama: KPC to Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC), has sought the immediate intervention of the Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, for the protection and restoration of ancestral properties belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits at Village Newa, Pulwama and other places in the district. It also demanded appropriate legal action against alleged encroachments and unauthorised occupation.

KPC chief Kundan Kashmiri in a statement said a portion of the ancestral property of Makhan Lal Bhat, son of Late Amar Nath Bhat, at village Newa, has been occupied by some unscrupulous elements who has constructed a cowshed and stored domestic items on the property without the owner's consent or lawful authority.

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Similarly, land belonging to Triloki Nath Bhat, Moti Lal Bhat and their other brothers, sons of Late Tika Lal Bhat, at village Newa, Pulwama, Kashmir, has been unauthorisedly cultivated, occupied and used by some people of the same locality. They continue to enjoy the produce and benefits of the land. Despite repeated requests, no effective and concrete action has reportedly been taken so far, he added.

In another instance, land and walnut orchard of migrants near Batpora, Newa, has allegedly been encroached upon and a tube well ha installed there without permission or legal sanction. Further the encroachers have allegedly created an unauthorised passage through the boundary wall of a walnut orchard and land belonging to another migrant family, without the owners' consent or lawful authority, thereby causing damage to the migrants' property.

The KPC has urged the district administration to immediately conduct on the spot inspections, demarcate all migrant-owned land through the competent Revenue authorities, remove encroachments, prevent further interference and protect the properties under the applicable provisions of the J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act, 1997.

The KPC has further called for village-level verification of all migrant-owned properties in Newa and other areas of district and appropriate police action wherever allegations of trespass, unauthorised cultivation, construction or damage are established.

The KPC has appealed to the Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Police authorities; and the Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner to ensure time-bound action and provide the concerned displaced owners with a clear action-taken report.