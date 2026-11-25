The arrest of twenty people in the Finance Accounts Assistant examination cheating case, including six Government employees, the alleged kingpin, and his two accomplices, shows that the SIT has moved with commendable speed. JKP deserve credit for the progress made so far. Yet the larger question is whether the investigation is wide enough to answer the doubts of more than one lakh sixty-one thousand candidates who sat the examination. The disclosures made by the SSP Jammu present a disturbing picture. The main accused allegedly began the conspiracy merely to help a close relative and a friend. Another accused then built a separate network, approaching twenty to twenty-two candidates, and negotiated a price of Rs 10 to 12 lakh per candidate. The modus operandi is equally troubling. A Government employee deployed at an examination centre allegedly took a question paper from an unoccupied desk, passed it to the key accused waiting outside, and received it back after it had been photographed in a car. The images were then circulated through a Telegram group. That an insider could carry a paper out of a centre and return it unnoticed suggests serious failures in supervision.

The investigation currently concerns only three of the 493 examination centres. This is a reassuring proportion, but it is not a conclusive one. One question remains unanswered: how did candidates manage to take electronic gadgets into the centre at all? Such devices cannot pass through proper frisking by accident. Either the checks were perfunctory, or someone at the centre allowed it. If such a breach happened at three centres, it is reasonable for the public to ask whether it happened elsewhere. Police have seized eight wireless sets, 22 mobile phones and five vehicles, which indicates considerable technical preparation.

The JKSSB holds CCTV footage from all the centres. This is the most valuable resource available for settling the matter. Police and the Board should widen the scope of the inquiry and examine these recordings systematically, paying particular attention to the initial frisking of candidates at the entrance. A transparent review of this footage would either uncover further wrongdoing or, just as usefully, demonstrate that the compromise was confined to the centres already identified. Either outcome serves the public interest. Silence and selective disclosure will only feed rumours.

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That matters because trust in public examinations has been breached once again. Candidates have been protesting, demanding cancellation of the examination and an inquiry by the CBI. Many of them are also due to sit in the Sub-Inspector examination on 29th November, and they seek its postponement until the inquiry is complete. Their anxiety is understandable. Having seen frequent leaks in the past, young people are now suspicious of the forthcoming papers as well. In an age of social media, amateur "self-investigations" circulate quickly, uncovering some genuine details but also spreading many misconceptions.

A middle path can be to allow investigations into every aspect, but the authorities must keep the public informed at regular intervals. Periodic updates cost little and do much to reduce speculation. More important is a firm timetable: the investigation must be completed within a fixed period and carried to its logical conclusion, with charge sheets filed and trials pursued diligently. Whether a CBI inquiry is warranted is for the competent authorities to decide.

Meanwhile, the upcoming examination cannot be treated as routine. The JKSSB must ensure foolproof arrangements: stricter frisking, signal jammers, tighter control of question papers, rotation and verification of staff, and live monitoring of centres. Any further lapse would turn a serious situation into a crisis of credibility. If postponement is genuinely necessary to secure these safeguards, the Board should say so plainly and give reasons, rather than leave candidates guessing.

There is also a human cost. Honest aspirants have spent years preparing, and many are now overage because of repeated delays and cancellations. They are tired of a cycle in which diligence is rewarded with uncertainty. The onus lies squarely with the Government to take decisive steps and restore the confidence of the youth. Above all, an example must be set. Exemplary punishment, especially for officials who betrayed their positions of trust, is the only real deterrent. Ultimately, the cycle of paper leaks must stop now.