Restoration work underway at Kotli Fort in Udhampur

UDHAMPUR : Restoration work is underway at the Kotli Fort in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, which on completion would boost tourism here, said an official.

“Kotli Fort, one of the oldest forts in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been built in the 18th century by the rulers of Chenani. In phase one, the restoration/repair work of the fort has started at a budget of nearly Rs 94 lakhs.”

A resident who stays near the fort said: “This is an old fort built by kings and queens. This had got damaged due to lack of maintenance. Now, the government has given money to reconstruct this fort. If tourism in the valley surges, it will benefit people here.”

A labourer who was working at the venue said, “This fort was not maintained for years. With repair work underway, the government of India has provided us with employment opportunities. We thank the Centre and feel happy to work here.”