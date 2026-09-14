Restoration work begins at historic Mata Mangla Bhagwati Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: The administration has started restoration and protection works at the historic Mata Mangla Bhagwati (Devi Bal) Temple at Wachi in Shopian district following demands for preservation of the shrine and its land.

Official sources said the Block Development Department has initiated construction of a protection wall, site levelling and fencing around the temple premises. The work is scheduled to formally begin on September 14 in the presence of officials from the Revenue, Police and Rural Development Departments.

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The move follows representations and legal notices served by Advocate Amzi Arthur John, who had sought protection of the temple land and restoration of the shrine. He had also requested the police authorities to provide adequate security arrangements during the commencement of the work.

According to revenue records, the temple owns over 35 kanals of land in Wachi village, parts of which were stated to be vulnerable to encroachment due to lack of proper demarcation. Demands were also raised for fencing of the land and repair of the shrine.

The temple, considered an important religious site for the Kashmiri Pandit community, is believed to have ancient historical significance. Local residents and members of the community have been invited to participate in the launch of the restoration work.