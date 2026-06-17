Restoration Of Statehood Our Democratic Right, Protest Will Be Held As Scheduled: MP Mian Altaf Ahmad

SRINAGAR, June 17: Member of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad on Wednesday asserted that protesting for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic right and said the scheduled protest will go ahead as planned.

Speaking on the issue, Mian Altaf said that the demand for the restoration of statehood is a legitimate and constitutional aspiration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He maintained that peaceful protest is a democratic means of expressing public sentiment and seeking fulfillment of commitments made to the people.

“Protest to press for the restoration of statehood is our right and it will be held as per the schedule,” he said.

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The MP reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been consistently demanding the restoration of statehood and urged the Centre to fulfill its commitment at the earliest. He stressed that the issue concerns the aspirations and democratic rights of the people and should be addressed without further delay.

His remarks come amid growing political activity and renewed calls from various parties and leaders seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Political leaders have repeatedly maintained that restoring statehood remains essential for strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring greater public participation in governance.(KNC)