Restoration of Statehood key for rebuilding trust: Tarigami

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and MLA Kulgam M Y Tarigami today said the restoration of Statehood was essential to rebuild trust between the Centre and the people of Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Centre to fulfill its repeated commitment to reinstate the region's statehood.

Addressing reporters here, Tarigami said the downgrading of the erstwhile state into a Union Territory in 2019 was viewed as a "humiliation" and an "insult" by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, cutting across regional, political and community lines.

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"The state that was formed under the Dogra rule was reduced to the level of a Union Territory. Most of us felt it was a humiliation and an insult to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Tarigami said there was broad political consensus within the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on the demand for restoration of statehood, including among the BJP, which is in power at the Centre. "No political party has objected to the demand that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood should be restored, as promised," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said lasting peace could only be achieved by restoring people's confidence and constitutional rights. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered the most. The time has come to restore trust. Restoring Statehood would be a major step towards reducing the trust deficit that has developed over the years," he said.

Tarigami appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and involve them in decision-making. "The people are not questioning the sovereignty. It is about how the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their rights are treated," he said, adding that global experience showed peace was achieved by taking stakeholders into confidence rather than through unilateral measures.

He said political parties, including the National Conference, CPI(M) and independents, had come together to stage a protest in Delhi to press for the restoration of statehood. "The purpose is to send a message to the Government of India that it must honour the promise it has repeatedly made. This is the only objective of today's protest," Tarigami said.

Tarigami urged Members of Parliament to support the demand, describing it as a common issue that transcended political differences. "We are not asking for the stars in the sky. We are only asking that the aspirations and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir be respected and that the commitments made by the Government of India be fulfilled," he said.