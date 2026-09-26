Restoration of cloudburst, flash-flood affected infrastructure underway: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today informed the Legislative Assembly that the Government has taken necessary measures for restoration of affected infrastructure by flash floods/cloudbursts across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Deputy Chief Minister was replying on behalf of the Chief Minister to a question raised by MLA Shakti Raj Parihar.

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Surinder Choudhary informed the House that roads and water supply schemes affected during 2025-26 have been temporarily restored, while permanent restoration works are under process. Similarly, the affected roads and water supply schemes during 2026-27 have been partially restored, with permanent restoration works being taken up in all affected districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that financial assistance admissible under the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) is being provided to the affected persons. He clarified that no special package or separate relief package has been sanctioned specifically for rehabilitation purposes.

However, he said that the Chief Minister, under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, has extended additional assistance to families whose residential structures suffered damage in the affected areas.

"In Kishtwar district, following the cloudburst incident at Chishoti during 2025-26, an amount of Rs 1 lakh each was provided to 16 affected households whose houses were damaged, while Rs 0.25 lakh each was provided to three partially damaged houses" he said and maintained for the year 2026-27, Rs 108 lakh has been released under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Poonch district for 87 beneficiaries whose structures suffered damage.

Similarly, in Rajouri district, Rs 281.00 lakh has been released under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for 377 beneficiaries affected by structural damage.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that the Government remains committed to ensuring timely restoration of essential infrastructure, extending admissible relief to affected families and expediting permanent restoration works in areas impacted by natural calamities.