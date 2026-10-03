Responsibilities May Change, But Values And Commitment Must Remain: BJP Leader Santhosh

Jammu, Oct 3: BJP National General Secretary (Organization) B L Santhosh on Saturday said organizational responsibilities may change with time, but the basic duties, values and commitment of a dedicated activist always remain unchanged.

He said the organisation's aim is bigger than any individual and every worker must continuously strengthen his capabilities while working to strengthen the party.

Santhosh was addressing a 'Samman Samaroh' organized at the BJP headquarters here to honour Tarun Chugh for his nearly six years of service as J&K BJP Prabhari (incharge) and Ashok Koul for his 14 years of dedicated service as J&K BJP General Secretary (Organization).

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Chugh is now National Office Prabhari, Rajya Sabha MP and Gujarat Prabhari, while Koul has returned to the core organization RSS.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP president Sat Sharma and other senior party leaders also attended the programme. The programme followed a party meeting on organizational matters and important issues related to public service in J&K.

Congratulating Chugh, Santhosh said every person, while discharging organizational responsibilities, gradually develops his personality, experience and ability to guide others.

He praised Koul's long service as a senior RSS Pracharak and J&K BJP's Sangathan Mantri, saying his transfer to the parent organization reflects the larger organizational purpose.

"Responsibilities may change, but the basic duties do not," he said.

Santhosh urged activists to strengthen the party while simultaneously developing themselves, without becoming attached to individuals or positions.

J&K BJP president also thanked Chugh and Koul for their dedicated service, saying their contribution strengthened the BJP in whole of J&K.

In his address, Chugh said J&K has witnessed consistent struggles for nationalist and social causes, with BJP activists making sacrifices during difficult periods.

He said Modi government has placed J&K on the path of development and described Koul as a core organization man who strengthened BJP's base in Jammu and expanded its presence across constituencies in Kashmir.

He called for continued efforts, saying much work remains despite the achievements.