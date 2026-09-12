Respect for Teachers Must Go Beyond the Titles

Biju Dharmapalan

bijudharmapalan@gmail.com

The Karnataka government's landmark decision to allow teachers to use the prefix “Tr” before their names is a novel step toward appreciating the work of school teachers. There is nothing inherently wrong with such symbolic recognition. Titles and prefixes can communicate how society views a profession and can give professionals a sense of identity and pride. But we must ask a more important question: Can two letters before a teacher's name change the way society respects teachers?

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Perhaps to some extent. But a prefix can never substitute for genuine professional dignity. If a teacher proudly writes “Tr” before the name but continues to struggle with inadequate remuneration, excessive administrative responsibilities, overcrowded classrooms, insufficient teaching resources and limited professional autonomy, the recognition risks becoming merely cosmetic.

We need to rethink how we value different professions. Society often ranks professions by qualifications, earning potential, and perceived status. Doctors, engineers, scientists and university professors are generally accorded considerable prestige. Teaching at the school level, however, does not always receive comparable recognition. This hierarchy is difficult to understand.

Teaching a young child requires a unique form of expertise. A primary teacher must know how to simplify difficult concepts, recognise individual learning differences, understand children's emotions, maintain discipline without destroying curiosity and, above all, create a desire to learn. These abilities cannot be measured by certificates alone.

The first teacher a child encounters can influence the entire trajectory of that child's life. Long before a student enters a university laboratory or professional college, a school teacher may have already planted the seeds of curiosity, confidence and ambition. A good teacher leaves behind something that is impossible to quantify.

Yet the teaching profession today faces expectations from every direction. Teachers are expected to improve academic performance, address behavioural and emotional issues, integrate technology, complete documentation, implement government programmes, communicate with parents and perform numerous administrative duties—all while remaining enthusiastic and inspiring educators. The question is whether society gives teachers the resources and professional conditions necessary to fulfil all these expectations.

If we genuinely want to honour teachers, we should move beyond the question of prefixes and start asking harder questions.

Are we attracting our brightest young people into school teaching?

Are primary teachers receiving the training and professional development they deserve?

Are they paid enough to live with dignity?

Do they have the freedom to experiment and teach creatively?

And perhaps the most important question: Does society regard teachers as nation-builders or merely as employees?

The answers to these questions will reveal far more about our respect for teachers than any prefix ever could.

There is also a need to reconsider the economic structure of the teaching profession itself. Why should teaching at different levels be viewed as entirely different worlds in terms of professional status and remuneration? A school teacher lays the foundation upon which a university professor eventually builds. The professor teaches advanced knowledge, but the school teacher helps create the learner who is capable of acquiring that knowledge in the first place. This does not mean that every teacher must receive exactly the same salary. Qualifications, experience, responsibilities and specialisation can reasonably determine differences in remuneration. But there is no reason why teaching at the school level should be treated as an inherently lesser profession.

If we want talented young people to choose teaching, we must make the profession competitive—not only in social respect but also in career prospects and remuneration.

Imagine a young graduate choosing to become a primary school teacher not because there were no other options, but because teaching was considered one of the most intellectually rewarding, socially respected and financially secure professions. That is the kind of transformation education needs.

The Karnataka government's “Tr” initiative can therefore be seen as an opportunity to begin a larger conversation about the status of teachers. Symbolic recognition has its place. It can create pride and reinforce professional identity.But recognition must ultimately translate into reality.

A “Dr” prefix signifies a professional qualification. “Prof” signifies an academic position. “Tr” may similarly provide teachers with a visible professional identity. But the greatest title a teacher can earn is not necessarily the one printed before the name. It is the one carried in the hearts and memories of students. Years after leaving school, most people forget many of their textbooks, examination questions and classroom notes. But they rarely forget the teacher who made them believe that they could achieve something.

A prefix may come before a teacher's name. But true respect comes from what society places behind it—and from the generations of lives transformed by the teacher's work.

--- Forwarded Message --------

From: Biju Dharmapalan

Subject: Respect for Teachers