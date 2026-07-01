Respect Doctors; Outsourced Health Workers' Honorarium Issue to Be Resolved Soon, Says Sakina Itoo
On the occasion of International Doctors' Day, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo paid tribute to doctors and paramedical staff for their dedication, sacrifices, and life-saving services. She urged the public to treat healthcare professionals...
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On the occasion of International Doctors' Day, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo paid tribute to doctors and paramedical staff for their dedication, sacrifices, and life-saving services. She urged the public to treat healthcare professionals with respect and acknowledge their invaluable contribution to society.
The minister also assured outsourced healthcare workers that their long-pending honorarium payments would be examined and resolved at the earliest, reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing their concerns
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