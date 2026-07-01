Respect Doctors; Outsourced Health Workers' Honorarium Issue to Be Resolved Soon, Says Sakina Itoo

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On the occasion of International Doctors' Day, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo paid tribute to doctors and paramedical staff for their dedication, sacrifices, and life-saving services. She urged the public to treat healthcare professionals with respect and acknowledge their invaluable contribution to society.

The minister also assured outsourced healthcare workers that their long-pending honorarium payments would be examined and resolved at the earliest, reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing their concerns