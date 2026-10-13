Resource constraints become excuse for healthcare gaps at SDH level in J&K UT

Staff shortages, ageing ambulances expose systemic neglect

*Delayed treatment, added expenses compound patients’ woes

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Oct 12: Resource constraints are increasingly emerging as a stumbling block in strengthening healthcare services at the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) level in Jammu and Kashmir, raising serious questions over the Government's commitment to ensuring accessible and adequate medical facilities for the common people.

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The condition of SDH Basohli, SDH Marh and Sub-District/Block Hospitals at Batote and Ukhral offers a telling illustration of how shortages of medical personnel, vacant specialist positions and the inability to augment essential infrastructure continue to undermine healthcare delivery, leaving patients vulnerable to avoidable hardship.

At SDH Basohli, the posts of Gynaecologist, Physician and several surgeons are lying vacant, depriving the hospital of specialist manpower required to cater to a range of medical needs. The absence of these specialists is placing additional pressure on the available doctors and compelling patients requiring specialised consultation or treatment to seek assistance elsewhere, adding to their financial burden and the difficulties associated with travel.

Moreover, there is no sanctioned post of Orthopaedic Specialist at SDH Basohli as a result of which the patients are required to travel a long distance up to District Hospital Kathua to get the specialized treatment.

The situation is equally concerning at the Trauma Hospital in Mahanpur, where a substantial manpower deficit has affected the institution's capacity to deliver services for which it was established. Against a sanctioned strength of 56 posts, only 24 are filled, leaving 32 posts vacant.

"The shortage assumes particular significance in a trauma-care facility, where timely medical attention, adequate staffing and the availability of trained personnel can make the difference between life and death", official sources said, adding "a hospital designated to handle emergencies cannot be expected to function to its full potential when less than half of its sanctioned manpower is in place".

The difficulties do not end with staff shortages. The augmentation of the ambulance fleet, including the replacement of ageing vehicles, is dependent on the availability of resources. This means that even a critical component of emergency response remains tied to financial considerations, potentially affecting the timely transportation of patients requiring urgent medical attention.

SDH Marh presents another example of the persistent manpower-related challenges confronting healthcare institutions. The hospital is also facing a shortage of staff, while the revival of nine posts sanctioned in 2002 and subsequently kept in abeyance is dependent on the availability of resources.

"The fact that these posts were sanctioned nearly a quarter of a century ago, yet their revival continues to hinge on resource availability, raises questions about the pace at which longstanding manpower requirements are being addressed", sources said, adding "the needs of a healthcare institution cannot remain frozen in time when the population it serves, the burden of disease and the demand for medical services continue to evolve".

Similar is the situation in the Sub-District/Block Hospitals at Batote and Ukhral where posts are lying vacant since long but no serious steps have been initiated to fill the vacancies.

"What makes these instances particularly disturbing is the apparent normalisation of resource constraints as a response to deficiencies in public healthcare. Financial limitations may be a genuine administrative challenge, but they cannot become a perpetual justification for leaving essential medical posts vacant, delaying the restoration of sanctioned positions or allowing critical infrastructure to deteriorate", sources remarked.

They further said, "the Government has a constitutional responsibility to protect life and take effective measures to ensure access to essential healthcare", adding "the repeated invocation of resource constraints, without a clear and time-bound plan to bridge critical gaps, raises legitimate concerns about whether the needs of patients are receiving the priority they deserve".

When posts of gynaecologists, physicians and surgeons remain vacant, when a trauma hospital operates with less than half its sanctioned staff, and when ambulance augmentation depends on the availability of funds, patients inevitably become the immediate victims of administrative and financial delays, they added.