Resonia bags transmission project Power Finance Corporation

NEW DELHI, June 22:

Resonia, the power transmission infrastructure business of the erstwhile Sterlite Power, on Monday said it has bagged a transmission project in Telangana from the Power Finance Corporation.

The project will significantly strengthen transmission connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, enhance grid flexibility, and support large-scale integration of renewable energy from the Kurnool Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), the company said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order.

The scope of the project includes the establishment of a 765/400 kV Doma substation, augmentation of the existing Kurnool-IV pooling station, and development of associated high-capacity transmission infrastructure.

"As renewable energy capacity scales rapidly, resilient and high-capacity transmission systems are critical for seamless power evacuation and grid stability," said Prashant Sinha, CEO, Resonia Ltd.

Resonia Ltd is a leading power transmission company with a network of over 14,499 circuit kilometres (CKM). (PTI)