Resolving grievances of masses must be utmost priority: HP CM to probationers

SHIMLA, Jul 1: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday told a group of 27 HAS and Allied Services probationers of batch-2026 that the state government is committed to providing transparent, responsive and good governance to the people.

He told the probationers to resolve the masses' grievances with utmost priority to meet their aspirations and expectations.

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) also called HAS probationers paid a courtesy call on the chief minister.

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While interacting with the probationers, who are undergoing foundation courses at Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration, Shimla, the chief minister said HAS and Allied Services officers have a pivotal role in implementing the state government's policies and programmes.

He asked them to dedicate themselves to serving the people with missionary zeal and sincerity.

"Young officers are the future of the State and custodians of the State's resources. It is your responsibility to safeguard the interests of the people of the state," he said.

Sukhu called upon the officers to ensure that the benefits of the state government's various welfare schemes reach every eligible beneficiary in a time-bound and transparent manner without discrimination or unnecessary delays.

He stressed the importance of adopting a people-centric approach and working with utmost dedication to fulfil the government's commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare.

(PTI)