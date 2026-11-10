Resolven mobilises USD 900 million financing this year

NEW DELHI, Nov 10: Private equity firm EQT-backed Indian renewable energy platform Resolven on Tuesday said it has mobilised USD 900 million (about Rs 8,550 crore) financing this year so far, backed by an expanding lender base.

The funds have been mobilized from a set of 15 lenders including public sector banks, private banks, MNC banks and infrastructure financing institutions, a company statement said.

Resolven became an independent renewable energy company earlier this year.

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Of USD 900 million, about USD 700 million is fund-based debt financing, and USD 200 million group level non-fund lines.

In March 2026, the company's financing journey began with closing of Rs 450 crore refinancing of its 136 MW operating assets with an Infrastructure Debt Fund which reduced the company's interest costs and locked-in fixed rates in a volatile environment.

Abhinav Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, Resolven, said: "During the course of this year, we have been able to onboard several domestic and international lenders to back us on our growth journey. This is a reflection of our strong pedigree, robust governance and team's execution capabilities. We are grateful for the trust placed by lenders on us and gives us the strength to deliver on what we have promised."

Resolven is targeting more than 1.5 GW of new renewable capacity annually across solar, wind, hybrid and battery storage, and aims to reach 10 GW by 2030.

It is powered by EQT, one of the world's largest private markets firms, with 270 billion euros in total assets under management. (PTI)