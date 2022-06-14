Resolve power, drinking water crisis in Jammu: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU June 14: Expressing grave concern over the perpetual power and drinking water crisis in Jammu, especially during the summer months, former minister and senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today called for devising a holistic approach and management plan to meet the crisis like situations that keep disrupting normal life time and again.

While interacting with youth at Lakad Mandi in Janipur area of Jammu today National Conference leader alleged that BJP Government has utterly failed to provide drinking water and power to Jammu Kashmir especially, in Jammu Municipal Corporation areas like Lakad Mandi, Indira Colony, Shant Nagar, Bhawani Nagar, Naseeb Nagar in Janipur area, Roop Nagar, Paloura, Muthi, Bantalab, Chinore, Barnai, Patoli etc. The people are getting drinking water after 3-4 days and also facing unprecedented and unscheduled power cuts in this scorching heat. It is unfortunate that people are facing hardships and there is no body who listen to them.

Sadhotra said that short-term and adhoc strategies were not enough to overcome the problem and the government must come up with a pragmatic plan for tackling the issues, put this in public domain, seek suggestions of stakeholders and implement it on war footing basis, as these basic utility services were of paramount importance for the people.

In fact, he said, the power and drinking water schemes should have formed the core of the much hyped Smart City project which was launched with eloquent fanfare amid BJP painting a rosy picture about everything in the city getting smarter. How the most visited city can pretend to be smarter when plunging in darkness during nights and citizens being forced to sweat in scorching summer days due to frequent and long spell power cuts and curtailments besides drinking water scarcity looming large, he asked.

Expressing concern over poor civic amenities, the former minister said the Jammu Municipal Corporation has a bounden duty of maintaining health and hygiene as the temple city is thronged by thousands of pilgrims 24X7X365 days to pay obeisance at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. The city cannot afford garbage dens which serve as breeding ground for stray cattle and the various health hazards.

Raghubir Singh, District president, Ghar Singh Corporator, Charan Dass Bhagat, Gurnam Singh, Vicky Singh Jamwal, Tanvir Singh, Dr Vikas Sharma and others were also present.