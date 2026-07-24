Resignation Of Pradhan Non-Negotiable: CJP To Union Ministers

New Delhi, Jul 24: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is spearheading protests against the NEET paper leak, has told two Union ministers that its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is "non-negotiable". The group has also asked for Rs 1 crore compensation for families of those who committed suicide after the cancellation of the NEET test on May 3.

The two sides will meet again on Saturday.

Two representatives of the CJP held a two hour meeting with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Vithalbhai Patel House here.

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"We told Union ministers that our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable," CJP's national spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters after the meeting with the government representatives.

Das said the CJP has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for families of suicide victims, and that FIR against protesters should be withdrawn.

Nadda said the ministers heard their demands and conveyed that they will get back to the CJP. "We will again meet on Saturday," he said.

Friday's meeting was held as part of efforts to find an amicable solution to the outfit's demands related to exam irregularities. (Agencies)