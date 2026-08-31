Residents seek construction of dilapidated lane in Laxmipuram Chinore

Residents of Ward Number 62, Lane Number 5 (Sec-B2) in Laxmipuram Chinore of the Bantalab area have urged the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to immediately undertake construction of their dilapidated lane.

The residents said the lane continues to remain unpaved and its condition has deteriorated over time, causing daily inconvenience to pedestrians and local inhabitants. They said commuting through the stretch has become increasingly difficult due to potholes and uneven surface conditions.

Locals further stated that the situation turns worse during the rainy season when the lane gets waterlogged because of the absence of a proper drainage system. Water accumulation makes movement extremely difficult, particularly for elderly persons, children and two-wheeler riders.

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They also expressed concern over stagnant water leading to unhygienic surroundings and potential health hazards for families living in the locality.

Appealing for urgent intervention, the residents requested the authorities to construct the lane at the earliest and provide proper drainage facilities to prevent water logging and improve sanitation in the area.

Pawan Singh

Laxmipuram Chinore, Jammu