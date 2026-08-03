Residents of Sangoor protest over poor sanitation

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 2: Residents of Ward number 20, Sangoor, today voiced strong resentment against the Municipal Council, Udhampur, over the deteriorating sanitation system in the area.

They alleged that ever since the tenure of the elected councillors ended, sanitation services have remained severely neglected, causing immense inconvenience to the public.

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The residents said heaps of garbage have been lying unattended for years near residential houses, emitting a foul smell and posing a serious health hazard. They expressed concern that accumulation of waste, especially during the monsoon season, has led to a rise in mosquitoes and other insects, increasing the risk of infectious diseases. Despite repeated representations to the Municipal Council, they claimed that no effective action has been taken and the authorities have limited themselves to assurances.

District Congress Committee (DCC) Udhampur President Sumeet Magotra also visited the locality and took stock of the sanitation situation. Expressing strong displeasure over the Municipal officials' failure to maintain basic civic services, he warned that if the sanitation system is not restored within the stipulated time, the Congress Party, along with local residents, will launch a peaceful but strong protest, including road blockade, against the Municipal Council.