Residents of Kail Panchayat seek bridge, basic amenities; warn of protest

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 18: Residents of Ward Number 2, Sunad SC Mohalla in Panchayat Kail of Block Khoon, Udhampur East Assembly Constituency, today voiced strong resentment over the prolonged delay in addressing long-pending developmental issues and demanded immediate intervention for improving basic infrastructure.

The concerns were raised during a public meeting attended by a large number of local residents, including women, men and youth. Senior leader Pawan Khajuria was present as the chief guest and heard the grievances of the villagers.

Advertisement

A major demand raised during the meeting was the construction of a bridge over a stream flowing near the village. Residents said the water level rises sharply during the monsoon, cutting off connectivity. They said school and college students are the worst affected as they are often unable to cross the stream for several days, disrupting their education.

The residents also highlighted the lack of essential civic amenities, including proper roads, reliable drinking water supply, street lighting and other basic infrastructure. They alleged that despite repeatedly bringing these issues to the notice of the concerned departments and the local MLA, no concrete action has been taken, leaving the area deprived of basic facilities.

The villagers urged the administration to conduct an on-ground assessment and approve all pending developmental works, particularly the proposed bridge, on a priority basis.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Khajuria assured the residents that he would take up their demands with the concerned authorities. He warned that if the long-pending issues remained unresolved, residents would be compelled to launch a democratic protest.

Among those present were Bishan Dass, Gopal Singh, Rahul Gupta, former naib sarpanch Nirmal Kesar and former panch Poonam Devi.