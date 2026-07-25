Residential house gutted, blocked road delayed dousing operation

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 24: A devastating fire broke out in Dhanas village of Panchayat Matloba-B in Chenani Tehsil today gutting a residential house and inflicting loss of property in lakhs of rupees.

The burnt house belonged to Kaka Ram, son of Nath, located near Government Higher Secondary School, Dhanas.

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The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire structure before it could be brought under control. Household things and other valuables items were completely destroyed in the blaze.

Fortunately, all members of the family escaped safely, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

Locals of the area claimed that due to continuous rainfall, the water level in Nagulta Nallah rose significantly while the landslides and debris had blocked several stretches of the road, preventing the Fire and Emergency Services vehicle reaching the spot in time.

Villagers alleged that the delay could have been avoided if the PMGSY authorities had installed a cement culvert pipe over the Nallah in time and ensured proper maintenance of the road.

The residents have urged the district administration and the concerned departments to expedite the construction of a permanent culvert over Nagulta Nallah and immediately repair the damaged road.

They stressed that restoring reliable road connectivity is essential to ensure that emergency and rescue services can reach the area without delay.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. The Police has initiated an inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.