Residential house gutted

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 13: A residential house was gutted in fire in Shallie area of Gandoh.

As per police sources, during the intervening night of September 12 and 13, fire broke out in the residential house of Mohammed Rafi, son of Lal Din in Shallie area probably due to short circuit.

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and with the help of locals doused the flames.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Gandoh Police has taken cognizance in this regards.