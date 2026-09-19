Resident Office of J&K and Ladakh HC established at New Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has sanctioned the establishment of a Resident Office at New Delhi to strengthen coordination with the Supreme Court, Union Government departments and other institutions located in the national capital.

The new arrangement has been envisaged to facilitate closer and more effective coordination in judicial, administrative and institutional matters requiring interaction at the national level.

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As per the order, the Resident Office will, among other things, coordinate with the Standing Counsel and other Counsels engaged on behalf of the High Court before the Supreme Court, besides monitoring the progress of cases involving the High Court and ensuring timely transmission of records, instructions, comments and responses.

The office will also facilitate compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court from time to time, making it a nodal point for ensuring that matters requiring action or follow-up at the national level are dealt with in a coordinated manner.

Another significant responsibility assigned to the Resident Office is to facilitate the handling of administrative and institutional matters requiring coordination at the national level. It will also maintain regular liaison with the Registry of the Supreme Court, Department of Justice, Government of India, constitutional authorities, judicial institutions, Ministries, Departments and other agencies situated in New Delhi.

The High Court has further mandated the Resident Office to establish and maintain a secure channel for transmission and handling of confidential communications and sensitive matters requiring direct interaction between the High Court and the Supreme Court.

The office will additionally perform such other functions as may be assigned by the Chief Justice from time to time.

In a related order, the High Court has designated Amit Kumar Gupta, Chairman, J&K Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, to function as Registrar (Headquarters), New Delhi, in addition to his own duties.

The designation has been made pursuant to the establishment of the Resident Office, with Gupta entrusted with discharging the functions attached to the new assignment. The order makes it clear that the arrangement is purely interim in nature and will continue until further orders.