*Health Minister assures to examine demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Nov 23: The agitation by postgraduate (PG) and Senior Resident (SR) doctors of the Government Medical Colleges over stipend enhancement and parity with SKIMS and AIIMS Jammu entered its fifth day today, even as protests spread to district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The protesting doctors continued to press for a substantial hike in monthly stipends, alleging a significant disparity in payments despite performing similar duties. While emergency services remain operational, the agitation has affected outpatient services and elective procedures at several healthcare institutions.

The protest has entered its fifth day at GMC Srinagar, with doctors at GMC Baramulla, GMC Kathua, GMC Doda and GMC Rajouri also joining the agitation. Resident doctors at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari, and District Hospital Pulwama have announced peaceful protests in support of the demands.

Meanwhile, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo met protesting doctors at GMC Srinagar and assured them that their demands would be examined. She urged them to resume duties and asked their representatives to meet her in Jammu on Wednesday or Thursday for further discussions.

Dr Sandeep, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), GMC Baramulla, said first-year PG doctors in Government Medical Colleges were receiving Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 less than their counterparts at SKIMS and around Rs 35,000 less than those at AIIMS Jammu.

He said the issue had been pending with the Finance Department since 2023 despite repeated representations. The doctors would continue their agitation until a formal Government order addressed their demands, he added, while asserting that emergency services would not be disrupted.

Dr Rekha, a PG resident at GMC Baramulla, said doctors had been seeking stipend revision since 2022 and had continued patient care despite additional workload during the recent interns’ strike.

Dr Ravi of JLNM Hospital pointed out that DNB doctors were receiving Rs 48,000 per month and sought removal of the disparity.

AIMSA president Dr Mohammad Momin Khan and general secretary Dr Mohammad Tasadduk Kawser also urged the Government to resolve the issue, questioning the delay in addressing the demands of PG, SR and DNB doctors.