*GMC Anantnag, Baramulla issue stern warning

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Nov 21: Resident doctors across J&K Government Medical Colleges continued their strike for the third consecutive day today over stipend enhancement and other demands, even as the Government extended maternity and paternity leave benefits and GMCs Anantnag and Baramulla warned against participation in protests.

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The protesting Junior and Senior Residents continued to boycott OPD services and ward duties, affecting routine healthcare services across Government Medical Colleges. The agitation is aimed at securing resolution of their long-pending stipend and service-related grievances.

The doctors are demanding stipend enhancement and parity for PG, Senior Resident, DNB and MDS doctors across J&K, besides implementation of maternity leave benefits and personal intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. They have maintained that the strike would continue until concrete, written and time-bound assurances are given by the competent authorities.

Meanwhile, GMC Anantnag and GMC Baramulla, citing provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), warned the protesting doctors of disciplinary action for unauthorized absence from duties and directed them to resume work immediately.

In the meantime, the Health and Medical Education Department issued an order today, allowing medical postgraduate scholars, trainees and residents to draw stipends during duly sanctioned maternity and paternity leave.

As per the order, the benefit covers students enrolled in PG, DM, MCh, DNB Super-Specialty and other academic programmes, besides Senior Residents, Tutors, Registrars and Demonstrators. The training or tenure of academic and super-specialty trainees will be extended by a period equivalent to the leave availed.

However, non-academic Senior Residents, Tutors, Registrars and Demonstrators will receive stipends during sanctioned leave within their prescribed engagement period without extension of tenure. The benefit will remain subject to the approved engagement period and applicable Government rules.

Dr Tarun Sharma, president, RDA GMC Jammu, said that while one of their demands had been fulfilled, the main demand for stipend enhancement remained pending. He said a decision on continuing the protest would be taken on Monday after detailed deliberations with other members of the organization on the Government order regarding maternity and paternity leave.